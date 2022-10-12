Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 273,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 288,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,091 shares of company stock worth $7,383,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

NYSE:BSX opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

