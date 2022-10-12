Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $173.70

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 173.70 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 174.90 ($2.11), with a volume of 86629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.30 ($2.21).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 440 ($5.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Bridgepoint Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 271.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2,036.67.

Bridgepoint Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Bridgepoint Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $3.64. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bridgepoint Group’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

In other news, insider William Jackson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($283,953.60).

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

Further Reading

