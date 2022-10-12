Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Major Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,290,000 after acquiring an additional 128,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after acquiring an additional 272,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,710 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.