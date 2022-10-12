Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

BIPC opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.