BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

