Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $384.40

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 384.40 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 400 ($4.83), with a volume of 186021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404 ($4.88).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.73) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Bytes Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £958.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3,107.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 428.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 439.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Alison Vincent purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £9,998.75 ($12,081.62).

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

