Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $356,000 Holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,758 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DJD. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 1,031.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 50,742 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DJD stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

