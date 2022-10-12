Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,897.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

