Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,493 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,846 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.44.

MSFT opened at $225.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

