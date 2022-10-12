Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CPB opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

