Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $299.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

