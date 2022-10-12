Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $94.30

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.30 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 94.80 ($1.15), with a volume of 313436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.70 ($1.19).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Down 3.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.95. The firm has a market cap of £808.71 million and a PE ratio of 705.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Insider Activity at Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Lane bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £21,240 ($25,664.57). In other news, insider Jonathan S. Lane bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £102,000 ($123,247.95). Also, insider Jonathan S. Lane bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £21,240 ($25,664.57).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

