Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $94.30

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.30 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 94.80 ($1.15), with a volume of 313436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.70 ($1.19).
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Down 3.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.95. The firm has a market cap of £808.71 million and a PE ratio of 705.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.
Insider Activity at Capital & Counties Properties PLC
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile
Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.