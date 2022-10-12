Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.79

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 53905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 874 ($10.56) to GBX 824 ($9.96) in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,988,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,336,000 after acquiring an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 294,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 283,051 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,092,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 188,974 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.