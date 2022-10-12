Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 87 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 140,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 110,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

