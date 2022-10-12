ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.90

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.86, with a volume of 12149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.79 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a negative net margin of 357.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $6,531,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,242,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,803.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,601.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,242,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,760 shares of company stock worth $10,749,838. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 360.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 208.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 158.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.