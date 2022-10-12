Chiron Capital Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 377,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $5,150,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.