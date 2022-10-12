Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

CRUS opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.20 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.