Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.71

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.71 and last traded at $66.06, with a volume of 1902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $393.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.20 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

