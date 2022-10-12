Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,687.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average of $126.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.