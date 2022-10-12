Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $109.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,337,452.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,318,500.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,989 in the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

