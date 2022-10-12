Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 329 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $264.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.20.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

