Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 15,921 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 117,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

HYT stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

