Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after acquiring an additional 118,649 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,332,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after acquiring an additional 345,565 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after buying an additional 1,862,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 767,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,107,000 after acquiring an additional 96,866 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

