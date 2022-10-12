Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 6,260 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.21% of New Mountain Finance worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,976,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,532 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,098,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 45.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,087,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 654,394 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,204,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 129,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 629,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 1.5 %

NMFC stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.21. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 45.29% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About New Mountain Finance

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.