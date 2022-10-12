Computacenter (LON:CCC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,831.33

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,831.33 ($22.13) and last traded at GBX 1,845 ($22.29), with a volume of 7753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,877 ($22.68).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($29.85) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Computacenter to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,080 ($37.22) to GBX 2,450 ($29.60) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 3,380 ($40.84) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computacenter currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,774 ($33.52).

The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,187.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,285.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,463.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 22.10 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

