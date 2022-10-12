Conning Inc. Acquires 71,708 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,888.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after acquiring an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $509,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

AMZN opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average of $126.37. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

