Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $87.60

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.60 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.06), with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.20 ($1.07).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.32. The company has a market capitalization of £673.93 million and a PE ratio of 8.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

In other news, insider Sian Hill acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £14,100 ($17,037.22).

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an investment firm specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

