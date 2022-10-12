Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 24,122 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,011.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

