Cranswick (LON:CWK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,562.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,562 ($30.96) and last traded at GBX 2,572 ($31.08), with a volume of 62471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,632 ($31.80).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
Cranswick Stock Down 2.4 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,011.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,154.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 1,349.74.
Insider Transactions at Cranswick
Cranswick Company Profile
Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.
See Also
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.