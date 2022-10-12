Cranswick (LON:CWK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,562.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,562 ($30.96) and last traded at GBX 2,572 ($31.08), with a volume of 62471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,632 ($31.80).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,011.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,154.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 1,349.74.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley acquired 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,127 ($37.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,981.53 ($24,143.95).

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

