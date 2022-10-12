Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Lip Bu Tan Sells 107,550 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $1,256,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,942,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $6,391,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 4.4 %

CRDO stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 349.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $176,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 72.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 153,332 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 169.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,801,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after buying an additional 1,131,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

