Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,012.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.