Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 27,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 66,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,654,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 69,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 222,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

