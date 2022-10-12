Cypress Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,852 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,846 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.44.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $225.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.36. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.11 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.