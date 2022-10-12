Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $163.03

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $163.03 and last traded at $163.05, with a volume of 144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Diageo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.