Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.81

Oct 12th, 2022

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPSGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 9560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.43.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $4,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

