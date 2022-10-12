Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.81

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 9560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $4,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

