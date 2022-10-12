Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.24

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.24 and last traded at $143.24, with a volume of 4690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.59.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMV. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

