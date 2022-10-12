Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $427.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.