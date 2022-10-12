DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.03

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 6060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

About DNP Select Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.