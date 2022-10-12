DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.03

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 6060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
