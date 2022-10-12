Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Joshua T. Brumm Sells 195,800 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $2,439,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of DYN stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $656.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.16. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $16.39.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 52.7% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,750 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 193.5% in the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 279,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 184,404 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4,034.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 514,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 298,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
