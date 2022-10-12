Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.26

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 15726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $531.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DX. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

