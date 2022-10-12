Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Insider Cypress Investments, Llc Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) insider Cypress Investments, Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,017,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,503,891.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 29.7% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 211,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 799.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 21,288 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 969,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 128,927 shares during the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

