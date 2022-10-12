Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,167,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,601,211.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.04. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 211,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 799.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 71,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 969,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 128,927 shares in the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.