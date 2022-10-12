Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Major Shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg Sells 6,750,000 Shares

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $98,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,883,377 shares in the company, valued at $187,839,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Earthstone Energy Trading Down 6.4 %

ESTE opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.04. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 74.0% in the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792,656 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,570,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 428.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after buying an additional 2,390,004 shares during the period. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,087,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5,643.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,035,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 1,017,021 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTE. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.