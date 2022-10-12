EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of EastGroup Properties worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.72 and a 200-day moving average of $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.28%.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.70.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

