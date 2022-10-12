Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EW. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,221. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

