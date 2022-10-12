Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average is $119.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.