Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.95

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.95 and last traded at $79.96, with a volume of 3363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.45.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 63.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 31.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 136.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.