Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EQNR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of EQNR opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

