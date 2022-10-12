Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Everi Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EVRI opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Everi has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. Everi had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 21.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,848 shares of company stock worth $613,536. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Everi by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 297,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

