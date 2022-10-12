Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ES opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

